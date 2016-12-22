Dialight Expands Smart LED Lighting Controls Platform with Tridium Niagara Framework® Integration

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA.L), the global leader in industrial LED lighting technology, today announced it has developed a new integration connecting its smart LED lighting system to Tridium's Niagara Framework®.

The integration via BACnet®/IP adaptor between Dialight's DACS enterprise software and Tridium's JACE® 8000 expands the market for Dialight's industry-leading LED lighting controls solution through compatibility with one of the fastest-growing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms for manufacturing and building automation. A demonstration system is now available for showcase to interested customers.

The Niagara integration builds on Dialight's commitment to advancing LED industrial lighting technology within the automation world, enabling facilities to schedule lighting, harvest daylight and track lighting energy usage to reduce consumption, cost and environmental impact. Dialight integrated controls deliver the automation versatility, granular control and system-wide visibility that dramatically reduces lighting energy costs by as much as 60 percent or more. Beyond energy and cost savings, automated industrial LED lighting technology supports meaningful improvements in safety and productivity in some of the world's harshest environments.

"We're extremely excited to announce this latest technological milestone, allowing even more industrial customers to benefit from the energy and maintenance savings of automating Dialight high-performance LED lighting within their existing Niagara Framework infrastructure," said Michael Sutsko, Dialight's Group Chief Executive. "We look forward to leveraging our depth of experience and class-leading technology in lighting automation to help Niagara customers realize the benefits of smart lighting controls."

To learn more about Dialight's complete line of integrated LED lighting controls and LED lighting solutions, visit www.dialight.com .

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is leading the energy efficient LED lighting revolution around the world forindustrial and hazardous areas as well as transportation and infrastructure applications. For 40 years it has been committed to the development of LED lighting solutions that enable organizations to vastly reduce energy use and maintenance needs, improve safety, ease disposal and reduce CO2 emissions. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and Mexico. www.dialight.com

*Tridium is an independent business entity of Honeywell.