sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,244 Euro		-0,044
-1,92 %
WKN: 918589 ISIN: FI0009002471 Ticker-Symbol: TY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,25
2,272
22.12.
22.12.2016 | 15:41
(11 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Sells a Non-core Property in Umeå, Sweden

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 22 December 2016 at 16:30 hrs

Citycon has signed an agreement to sell its share in the retail property Länken in Umeå to a Swedish real estate company. Citycon's proceeds from the transaction are approximately EUR 24 million and subject to closing adjustments related to the ongoing (re)development in the property. The purchase price is in line with the asset's latest IFRS fair value. The transaction is estimated to close in Q1 2017.

"This divestment reflects Citycon's strategy to focus on urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordics and Baltics. Following this divestment all of Citycon's investments in Sweden are shopping centres in the Stockholm and Gothenburg areas", says Marcel Kokkeel, Chief Executive Officer at Citycon.


Helsinki, 22 December 2016


CITYCON OYJ


For further information, please contact:
Marcel Kokkeel, CEO
Tel. +358 20 766 4521 or +358 40 154 6760
marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of over EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-sells-a-non-core-property-in-umea--sweden,c2155786

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/13399/2155786/607851.pdf

PDF


© 2016 PR Newswire