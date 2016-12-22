Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-22 15:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Norvestia Oyj Managers' Transactions 22 December 2016 at 16:50



Norvestia Oyj: Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ehrnrooth, Georg Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Norvestia Oyj LEI: 743700V0QTUSIBJFQU50



Notification type: Initial notification Reference number: 743700V0QTUSIBJFQU50_20161216144602_5



Transaction date: 2016-12-22 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: Share ISIN: FI0009000160 Nature of the transaction: Exchange (Conversion into another financial instrument)



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 28,000 Unit price: N/A



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 28,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A



Transaction relates to CapMan Plc's exchange offer for all the shares and securities entitling to shares in Norvestia Oyj.



Helsinki, 22 December 2016



NORVESTIA OYJ



Jonna Vaarnanen Financial Director tel. +358 9 6226 380



