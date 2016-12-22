Lahti, Finland, 2016-12-22 15:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 DECEMBER 2016 at 4:45 p.m.



SHARE SUBSCRIPTION SCHEDULE FOR RAUTE CORPORATION'S STOCK OPTIONS 2010 B AND 2010 C IN 2017



The share subscription period for Raute Corporation's stock options 2010 B will end on March 31, 2017.



The new shares subscribed for with Raute Corporation's stock options 2010 B and 2010 C are entered to the Trade Register and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki according to the following schedule, if possible:



Last subscription date, Estimated registration date Estimated listing date stock options 2010 B February 3, 2017* February 23, 2017 February 24, 2017 March 31, 2017 May 9, 2017 May 10, 2017



*Will entitle to the potential dividend from the financial year 2016 based on the planned Annual General Meeting date March 28, 2017.



Last subscription date, Estimated registration date Estimated listing date stock option 2010 C February 3, 2017* February 23, 2017 February 24, 2017 April 18, 2017 May 9, 2017 May 10, 2017 July 21, 2017 August 9, 2017 August 10, 2017 October 20, 2017 November 8, 2017 November 9, 2017



*Will entitle to the potential dividend from the financial year 2016 based on the planned Annual General Meeting date March 28, 2017.



Raute reserves the right to change the Trade Register entry dates. Raute does not assume any liability for non-registrations occurring on any of the above-mentioned dates. The shares subscribed with the stock options entitle holders to dividends and other shareholder rights after the shares have been registered. Share subscriptions will take place at all of Nordea's branches in Finland.



The terms and conditions of the stock options plan 2010 are available on the company's investor web pages at www.raute.com > Investors > Share information >Option schemes.



RAUTE CORPORATION Arja Hakala Chief Financial Officer



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO, Raute Corporation, mobile +358 400 710 387



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood and LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber). The technology offering covers machinery and equipment for the customer's entire production process. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. Its other production plants are in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada and in the Shanghai area of China. Raute's net sales in 2015 were EUR 127.3 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2015 was 646.



More information on the company can be found at www.raute.com.