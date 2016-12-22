

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was higher against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as data showed that the U.S. economic growth accelerated at a faster pace than previously estimated in the third quarter.



Data from the Commerce Department showed that gross domestic product climbed by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent increase.



Economists had been expecting the report to show a more modest upward revision to the pace of GDP growth to 3.3 percent.



Meanwhile, separate data from the same agency showed that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back significantly in the month of November following a sharp jump in the previous month.



The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 4.6 percent in November after surging up by 4.8 percent in October. Economists had expected orders to slump by about 4.4 percent.



The U.S. Labor Department released a data showing that the number of people filing first-time unemployment claims edged up for the latest week.



The report showed that initial jobless claims rose to 275,000 for the week ended December 17. This was up 21,000 from the previous week's unrevised total of 254,000



Traders await reports on personal income and spending and leading economic indicators for November, due at 10:00 am ET.



Personal income is expected to rise by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October, while personal spending is expected to increase by 0.3 percent for the second straight month.



Friday's new home sales and revised consumer sentiment could grab some attention for indications about the strength of the economy.



That said, trading activity remains thin ahead of the holiday weekend, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas break.



The greenback was lower against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.



The greenback bounced off to 1.0260 against the Swiss franc, from a low of 1.0231 hit at 6:00 am ET. On the upside, 1.05 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the greenback-franc pair.



The greenback, having fallen to a 3-day low of 1.0470 against the euro at 6:00 am ET, reversed direction and was trading higher at 1.0443. The greenback is poised to find resistance around the 1.03 level.



Data from Destatis showed that Germany's import prices increased for the first time in four years in November.



Import prices grew 0.3 percent in November from prior year, which was the first increase since November 2012. Prices had decreased 0.6 percent in October and 1.8 percent in September.



Following a decline to 117.40 against the yen at the beginning of today's trading, the greenback advanced to 117.86. The next possible resistance for the greenback-yen pair is seen around the 119.00 region.



The greenback edged up to 1.2324 against the pound, off its previous low of 1.2378. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.22 area.



The latest survey from GfK showed that U.K. consumer confidence was marginally better in December, with an index score of -7.



That beat forecasts for -8, which would have been unchanged from the previous month; however, the negative score shows that pessimists continue to outnumber optimists.



The greenback spiked up to 1.3508 against the loonie, its strongest since November 28. Further uptrend may see the greenback testing resistance around the 1.38 level.



The greenback held firm against the kiwi, after setting a 2-day peak of 0.6888 at 6:45 am ET. If the greenback extends rally, it may target 0.66 as the next resistance level.



Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$1.899 billion in the third quarter of 2016.



The services surplus fell NZ$16 million to NZ$1,006 million in the third quarter.



The greenback that strengthened to near a 7-month high of 0.7197 against the aussie at 6:40 am ET held steady in a short while. The next likely resistance for the greenback is seen around the 0.70 area.



