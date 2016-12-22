Proteomics Market Worth 21.87 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Proteomics Market - Instrument, Reagent & Service (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Immunoassay, HPLC, X-Ray Crystallography, Mass Spectrometry and Surface Plasmon Resonance) Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery) - Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to reach USD 21.87 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 151 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 266 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Proteomics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/proteomics-market-731.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This report studies the global proteomics market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 21.87 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2021. The global proteomics market exhibits potential for significant growth and is propelled by the increasing need for personalized medicine, R&D expenditure, technological advancements, and increased funding for proteomics projects. However, a few pivotal factors hampering the growth of this market include the reduced funds in key markets, sequestration cuts in the U.S. and reduced funds for proteomics research, high cost of tools and equipment, and dearth of skilled researchers.

Inquiry Details: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=731

In this report, the global proteomics market is majorly segmented on the basis of instrumentation technology, application, reagent, services & software, and region. On the basis of regent, the protein fractionation reagents segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of services and software, the analytical laboratory services segment commanded for the largest share of the market as these services help in effective diagnosis and research for drug discovery.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and others applications. The clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global proteomics market in 2015. This is attributed to the increased understanding of the relevance of investigating and understanding patterns of protein expression for diseases and drug development. Whereas, the drug discovery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the continuous search for alternative and efficient methods to deliver enhanced drugs and the increasing R&D investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the proteomics market, followed by Europe. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to factors such as easy availability of funds from various organizations for carrying out proteomic research using innovative technologies and stringent regulatory requirements regarding pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in this market majorly due to improving biopharmaceutical research infrastructure and growing economies in Japan and India. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence in emerging markets of APAC countries.

Buy Now: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=731

The global Proteomics Market is fragmented in nature. Some key players in this market are Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.). These leading players have primarily focused on new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaboration, partnerships, and expansions for growth in the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Bioinformatics Market by Sector (Molecular Medicine, Agriculture, Forensic, Animal, Research & Gene Therapy), Product (Sequencing Platforms, Knowledge Management & Data Analysis) & Application (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bioinformatics-39.html

Sample Preparation Market by Product (Instruments (Workstations, Liquid Handling Systems), Consumables (Kits, Filters), Application (Genomics, Proteomics), End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sample-preparation-market-66938505.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets