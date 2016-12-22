sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

77,81 Euro		-0,50
-0,64 %
WKN: A0MYC8 ISIN: US9285634021 Ticker-Symbol: BZF1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VMWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VMWARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,81
76,57
22.12.
75,93
76,50
22.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VMWARE INC
VMWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPAREX AG--
VMWARE INC77,81-0,64 %