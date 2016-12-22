

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has placed several companies in its 2016 Notorious Markets List as part of the fight against global piracy and counterfeiting of American products.



United States Trade Representative Michael Froman Wednesday announced the findings of the Special 301 Out-of-Cycle Review of Notorious Markets for 2016, which highlights specific physical and online markets around the world that are reported to be engaging in and facilitating substantial copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting. This activity harms the American economy by undermining the innovation and intellectual property rights (IPR) of American businesses and their workers.



The blacklisted companies include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba,



The Office of the US Trade Representative said that Alibaba's e-commerce platform Taobao.com sells large volume of counterfeit and pirated goods.



USTA said Taobao.com is an important concern as the consumer-to-consumer marketplace offers 'hundreds of millions of product and service listings.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX