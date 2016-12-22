Orava Residential REIT plc



Stock Exchange Release 22 December 2016 at 5:15 p.m.



ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT'S SHARES UNDER TRADING CODES OREIT AND OREITN0116 WILL BE MERGED



After the abolishment of the difference between the dividend rights of the company's shares on 21 December 2016, the company's shares traded under trading codes OREIT (ISIN code FI4000068614) and OREITN0116 (ISIN code FI4000197942) have the same and equal rights, which also apply to dividends paid in 2017 and after that year. Trading code OREITN0116 will be removed from the main list of the stock exchange on Friday 23 December 2016 after the end of trading. The merger of the shares with OREIT shares will also take place on the same occasion.



