Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-22 16:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Bank of the Republic of Lithuania granted special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate (legal entity code 152105644, address of the registered office: Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania) the license of closed-ended type investment company providing a right to carry-out activities of the closed-ended type investment company according to the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Egidijus Damulis E-mail egidijus.damulis@invl.com