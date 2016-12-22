Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analysis of the Population Health Management (PHM) Market in Europe" report to their offering.

Population health management (PHM) is an evolving concept in Europe, where the focus is on integrated care. Most PHM implementations involve the adoption of standalone components such as care coordination due to the infancy of the concept in the region. Moreover, the lack of pure play PHM vendors makes it hard for healthcare providers to identify one-stop solutions.

This restraint is exacerbated by the lack of data sharing capabilities amongst providers and organizations and their inability to create centralized data lakes that are critical for the success of PHM. A growing need to acquire, aggregate, and analyse data from disparate sources creates opportunities for healthcare data integration vendors in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Factors Driving the Shift to Value-based Care Barriers to Successful PHM Implementation Difficulties in Measuring the Success of PHM Criteria to Choose the Right PHM Vendor Beyond Integrated Health and Social Care Market Models for Algorithms to Drive Long-term Growth Salient Features of Care Coordination Solutions Nine Steps to Successful Population Health Management Recommendations for Enterprises and Vendors



