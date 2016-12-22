TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 21 December 2016 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1284.89 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1267.77 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1304.11 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1287.00 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

