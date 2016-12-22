Structural Health Monitoring Market Worth 3407.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report, "Structural Health Monitoring Market by Solutions (Hardware: Sensors, Data Acquisition System; Software & Services), Technology (Wired and Wireless), End Users and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, is expected to grow from USD 701.4 Million in 2015 to USD 3407.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.99% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse 80 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Structural Health Monitoring Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/structural-health-monitoring-market-101431220.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The rapidly aging infrastructure in North America and Europe has promoted the adoption of structural health monitoring solutions for civil infrastructure such as bridges, dams and tunnels. The increasing usage of composites in manufacturing of aircraft airframe structures, and inability of current non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques in monitoring hazardous and inaccessible areas within structures such as nuclear power plants and offshore wind farms are the factors driving the growth of structural health monitoring market.

"Sensors to hold the largest share of the structural health monitoring market for hardware solutions during the forecast period"

Hardware solutions used in structural health monitoring are expected to hold the largest share and dominate the structural health monitoring market between 2016 and 2022. Sensors are expected to hold the largest share of the structural health monitoring market for hardware solutions between 2016 and 2022 since these components are required to be installed in large numbers to cover the structures such as bridges, dams and airframes.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=101431220

"Wireless technology is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the structural health monitoring market"

Wireless technology is expected to exhibit a very high growth rate between 2016 and 2022. There is a growing demand for wireless technology in the structural health monitoring market. Wireless structural health monitoring has emerged as a technology that would significantly influence the field of infrastructure asset management and structural monitoring.

"Structural health monitoring market in APAC to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"

The Structural Health Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. This market growth could be attributed to rapid infrastructural development in the APAC region. Major driving factors include government regulatory bodies enacting strict laws for construction and maintenance of structures, large number of infrastructure construction projects such as hydroelectric (hydel) dams and power plants, and natural calamities which create the need for structural health monitoring.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=101431220

The structural health monitoring market ecosystem includes sensor and data acquisition systems (DAS) providers such as Nova Metrix LLC (U.S.), Geokon, Inc. (U.S.), and National Instruments (U.S.); system integrators and technology providers such Acellant Technologies Inc., Geocomp (U.S.), Geosig Ltd. (Switzerland), and Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. (U.S.); and analytical software and services providers such as Advitam Group (France) and COWI A/S (Denmark).

Browse Related Reports

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging), Service, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-destructive-testing-ndt-equipment-services-market-882.html

Machine Condition Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Lubricating Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission, MCSA), Offering, Industry, Monitoring Process, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/machine-health-monitoring-market-29627363.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge

market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

