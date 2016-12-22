DK-5471 Soendersoe, 2016-12-22 16:28 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 11 April 2016, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 14/2016 of 30 March 2016. The share buy-back programme has been increased and extended according to company announcement no. 44/2016. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2016 until 10 April 2017 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.



The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulative for share buy-back programmes) and as of 3 July 2016 in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies' board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.



