

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Taking a break from Facebook can have positive effects on a person's well-being, new research suggests. It could lead to higher levels of life satisfaction and a significantly improved emotional life.



Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have released findings from their study which shows that spending too much time 'lurking' on social media sites such as Facebook without actually interacting with any posts could make you miserable.



The study, based on a 1-week experiment with more than 1,000 participants, provides causal evidence that Facebook use affects a person's well-being negatively. It leads to deterioration of mood and declines in the affective dimension of well-being.



According to the study, these negative effects are often identified as being the by-product of 'unrealistic social comparison' on Facebook, including feelings of envy.



Facebook-related envy is a widespread feeling among Facebook users because they are presented with loads of social information from other people that invites social comparison.



The participants in the study, mostly women, were divided into two groups - participants who took a break from Facebook and participants who continued using Facebook as usual.



By comparing the two groups, it was demonstrated that taking a break from Facebook has positive effects on the two dimensions of well-being - life satisfaction increases and emotions become more positive.



Nevertheless, the study recommends actively engaging in conversation and interaction with people on social media sites as it may increase well-being, instead of 'lurking' that may cause negative emotions.



The study was published in the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking journal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX