sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,69 Euro		-0,23
-0,37 %
WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS GROUP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,68
63,06
22.12.
62,77
62,85
22.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS GROUP SE
AIRBUS GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRBUS GROUP SE62,69-0,37 %