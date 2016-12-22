

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group N.V (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Thursday announced that it has signed a firm contract with Iran Air for 100 aircraft. The agreement covers 46 A320 family, 38 A330 family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2017.



Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO said, 'Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration.'



Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO noted that the overall accord includes pilot training, airport operations and air traffic management so this agreement is also a significant first step in the overall modernization of Iran's commercial aviation sector.



The aircraft maker said the agreement follows the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action or JCPOA, its associated rules and guidance and included new commercial aircraft orders as well as a comprehensive civil aviation package. The package includes pilot and maintenance training, supporting the development of air navigation services, airport and aircraft operations and regulatory harmonization.



