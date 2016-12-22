SpotOption Partners With Tools For Brokers for MT4 Plug-In

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Tools for Brokers and SpotOption join forces to provide binary options directly on MT4 platforms

SpotOption announces the successful launching of their MT4 plug-in, which was made possible through the partnership with Forex technology provider, Tools For Brokers. The MT4 plug-in (compliant with regulation), allows forex operators who provide traders with the MT4 platform to automatically offer binary options directly on their MT4 platform, with no additional steps, set-ups, or redirection for the traders.

The integration process has been simplified, and instruments, price feeds, deposits and withdrawals are through the MT4 platform. MT4, MetaQuote's leading platform for forex traders, is known for flexibility and utility and is henceforth the platform of choice. The binary options activity has shared account and wallet as the MT4 activity, and there is complete real-time synchronization. Binary option traders can use the MT4's expert advisor for binary trades, as well as dozens of indicators and oscillators. Traders loyal to their MT4 can now have a new and exciting product, without making any changes to their platform or trading habits. Furthermore, operators offering MT4 will gain another retention tool by not losing traders to the growing binary industry.

"We knew that our binary options platform would be a great benefit to operators offering MT4, and we looked for the right partners who could give us the best synchronization," says David Ripstein, CEO of SpotOption. "Tools For Brokers demonstrated the technological expertise we were looking for, and they definitely delivered the seamless integration that we imagined."

"Adding binary options to MT4 is the most logical step for operators who want to expand their database, and offer additional hedging opportunities to their traders, says Aleksey Kutsenko, CEO of Tools For Brokers. "We chose SpotOption as they are the leaders in binary options, and their platform gives MT4 the advantage of an added, simplified product with the best UI that we found."



About Tools for Brokers:

Tools for Brokers (T4B) is a Forex technology company established in 2009. The company serves more than 250 companies working on Forex, Stocks, Futures, CFD and Binary Options Brokers markets. Having an extensive experience in development for financial markets, Tools for brokers provides integrated solutions and services for brokers that help them to increase revenues, automate processes, reduce expenses and prevent risks.

http://www.t4b.com

About SpotOption:

SpotOption was established in 2010, and is a leading trading technology provider. SpotOption has a multi-platform solution for derivative trading instruments such as Binary Options, Forex, CFDs, and Ladder. Staffing over 250 employees, including top programmers, developers, and designers, SpotOption has branches in the UK, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. SpotOption has clientele around the globe, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, and Latin America.

