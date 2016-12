Telsiai, Lithuania, 2016-12-22 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 22 December 2016, an application of Robertas Pažemeckas, member of the Supervisory Board, to relieve him of the position of the member of the Supervisory Board was received.



Gintaras Keliauskas Lawyer + 370 444 22208