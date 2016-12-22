Research and Markets - Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Growth of 5%, 2016-2020 with Dynasol, Sinopec & LCY Chemical Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global SBC and its Derivatives Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global SBC and its derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the period 2016-2020.



The report, Global SBC and Its Derivatives Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is growing consumption of SIS in adhesives and sealants. SBC and their derivatives are crucial for the production of adhesives and sealants owing to their viscosity reduction and material softening properties. SBC is used to adjust the resin viscosity and the glass transition temperature in the elastomeric stage during the manufacturing of adhesives. It is used to produce sealants with higher solid content.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is growth in construction segment in China. Even the volatile real estate sector has shown great promise since 2010. It currently accounts for nearly one-third of the global construction industry. In addition, the entry of major construction players from the EU in the lucrative Chinese market in recent years has fueled the segment's growth. The construction industry was one of the major end-users of adhesives and sealants and SBC and its derivatives for paving and roofing applications in 2015, and the fast-growing applications of SBCs are providing prospects for the market growth during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is fluctuating cost of raw materials. The price of crude oil in the international market has been volatile in recent years due to the unstable political situation in Iraq, the second largest producer of crude oil among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This has affected the prices of styrene and butadiene since 2010. There is now a rift between the production costs and sales values of manufacturers of SBC and its derivatives as the prices of SBC and its derivatives cope with the fluctuating prices of their raw materials.

Key vendors:



Dynasol

Sinopec

LCY Chemical

PolyOne

TSRC

Versalis



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t43tp5/global_sbc_and

