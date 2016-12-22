Research and Markets - Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market Growth of 12%, 2016-2020 with Hexcel, Toray & Teijin as Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global carbon fiber-reinforced plastic market to grow at a CAGR of 12.09% during the period 2016-2020.



The report, Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growth in automotive segment. The automotive industry is growing due to the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles worldwide. In terms of units, an estimated 89.68 million vehicles were sold in 2015. The number is expected to rise to 108.31 million in 2020. Rising per capita income and population growth are expected to increase the acceptance of vehicles.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in aerospace and defense segment. The global aerospace industry has been growing with almost 22,000 new air fleets, which is expected to double over 2025 to an in-service fleet of 44,000 airplanes. The growth in commercial air fleets is primarily driven by APAC and the Middle East due to increase in the number of passengers. This is further expected to grow due to increased replacement of older aircraft with newer fuel efficient ones.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is hazards and environmental concerns. The principal health hazards of carbon fiber handling are due to mechanical abrasion. Microfibers of carbon if uncontrolled have a potential to stick into the skin or the mucous membranes of individuals, causing irritation. Carbon fiber is enormously strong, but it can break, and when it does break it may be highly dangerous. When an epoxy carbon fiber composite product breaks through tensile overload, it splinters. These splinters are sharp and can cause traumatic injuries. They are non-toxic but have a strong affinity to dirt, leading to infections.

Key vendors:



Hexcel

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Group

Toray

Teijin



