Dairy Ingredients Market to Reach $86 Billion by 2024 - Rising Demand for Dairy Products in Emerging Markets - Research and Markets

The global dairy ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 86.97 billion by 2024.The rising demand for dairy products in emerging markets including China and India as a result of product innovation by companies including Nestlé is expected to promote usage of milk powder as a functional ingredient. Rising importance of frozen bakery goods as a result of new product launches by companies including ABF is expected to promote the use of milk powder further over the forecast period.

Buttermilk powder is projected to foresee volume growth at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2024 owing to its increasing use in batter or breading, chocolates and processed cheese

The global demand for permeate powder or dried permeate demand was 208.6 kilo tons in 2015. The product is manufactured after ultrafiltration of milk to extract protein and fat which is used extensively as a functional additive for the production of beverages, seasonings, confectionery, soups, sauces, desserts, and baked goods.

Sports & clinical nutrition is expected to foresee fastest volume growth at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2024 on account of rising importance of weight management and maintaining healthy lifestyle among sports professionals and working professionals

Asia Pacific is projected to witness volume growth at a CAGR of 4% from 2016 to 2024. Rising disposable income of consumers in emerging markets including China, Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia is expected to promote the consumption of food & beverage products and thus likely to augment dairy ingredients market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Dairy Ingredients Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4. Dairy Ingredients Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. Dairy Ingredients Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6. Dairy Ingredients Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4rtxc/dairy_ingredients

