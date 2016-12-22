Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Market Analysis of Premium European OEMs' ADAS and Automated Driving (AD) Strategies" report to their offering.

While OEMs are racing towards achieving L4 and 5 automation features in their vehicles in developed markets such as NA and Europe, there will be major improvements in the ADAS sensors that will be used to achieve the desired features.

Every OEM is working on a strategy that is different from others in terms of the level of automation desired. With this in mind, some OEMs are also looking forward to transforming themselves as mobility service providers rather than being just conventional OEMs.

Several key disruptions are expected to be seen in the automated driving space in the next 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Automotive Sensors-Performance and Qualitative Benefits

Approach for Stepwise Introduction of Autonomous Driving

Overview of Active Safety and Autonomous Driving Feature Availability

Highlights-Key Features for Near Future

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Vehicle Segmentation

Research Acronyms Explained

Volkswagen Group-Audi

Audi-Autonomous Driving Technology Architecture Explained

Audi-Piloted Driving Tactic

Audi-Functional Timeline: Towards L 5 Automation

Model-wise ADAS Capabilities

Audi-Sensor Suit Strategy-Production Vehicle

AUDI-Vital Points

BMW Group

BMW-Autonomous Driving Vision

Sensor Suit Strategy for L 3 and 4 Automation

BMW-Functional Timeline: Towards L 5 Automation

Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Current

Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Future

Sensor Suit Strategy-Production vehicle

BMW USA-Vital Points

Daimler-Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz-Autonomous Driving Technology Strategy

Mercedes-Benz-Functional Timeline

Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Current

Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Future

Mercedes-Benz-Sensor Suit Strategy: Production Vehicle

Mercedes-Benz USA-Vital Points

Geely Group-Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars-Autonomous Driving Vision

Overview of ADAS and Autonomous Technology Adoption

Sensor Suit Strategy-For L 2 and 3 Automation

Volvo Cars-Vital Points

Tata Group-Jaguar Land Rover

JLR-Autonomous Driving Vision

Overview of ADAS and Autonomous Technology Adoption

Sensor Suit Strategy for L 2 and 3 Automation

Conclusion and Vital Takeaways

Key Conclusions and OEM Summaries

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jv5j4k/market_analysis

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005521/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Automotive Safety