Market Analysis of Premium European OEMs' ADAS and Automated Driving (AD) Strategies
While OEMs are racing towards achieving L4 and 5 automation features in their vehicles in developed markets such as NA and Europe, there will be major improvements in the ADAS sensors that will be used to achieve the desired features.
Every OEM is working on a strategy that is different from others in terms of the level of automation desired. With this in mind, some OEMs are also looking forward to transforming themselves as mobility service providers rather than being just conventional OEMs.
Several key disruptions are expected to be seen in the automated driving space in the next 5 years.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Key Findings
Automotive Sensors-Performance and Qualitative Benefits
Approach for Stepwise Introduction of Autonomous Driving
Overview of Active Safety and Autonomous Driving Feature Availability
Highlights-Key Features for Near Future
Research Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Vehicle Segmentation
Research Acronyms Explained
Volkswagen Group-Audi
Audi-Autonomous Driving Technology Architecture Explained
Audi-Piloted Driving Tactic
Audi-Functional Timeline: Towards L 5 Automation
Model-wise ADAS Capabilities
Audi-Sensor Suit Strategy-Production Vehicle
AUDI-Vital Points
BMW Group
BMW-Autonomous Driving Vision
Sensor Suit Strategy for L 3 and 4 Automation
BMW-Functional Timeline: Towards L 5 Automation
Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Current
Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Future
Sensor Suit Strategy-Production vehicle
BMW USA-Vital Points
Daimler-Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz-Autonomous Driving Technology Strategy
Mercedes-Benz-Functional Timeline
Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Current
Model-wise ADAS Capabilities-Future
Mercedes-Benz-Sensor Suit Strategy: Production Vehicle
Mercedes-Benz USA-Vital Points
Geely Group-Volvo Cars
Volvo Cars-Autonomous Driving Vision
Overview of ADAS and Autonomous Technology Adoption
Sensor Suit Strategy-For L 2 and 3 Automation
Volvo Cars-Vital Points
Tata Group-Jaguar Land Rover
JLR-Autonomous Driving Vision
Overview of ADAS and Autonomous Technology Adoption
Sensor Suit Strategy for L 2 and 3 Automation
Conclusion and Vital Takeaways
Key Conclusions and OEM Summaries
Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
