Icelandair Group has issued the attached prospectus relating to the listing of a bond as was announced on 18 October of this year. The bonds will begin trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or about 23 December 2016.



Further information:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO



bogi@icelandairgroup.is



+ 354 665 8801



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609465