Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced the granting of performance-based shares and stock options to its managers and executives (with the exception of Amedeo D'Angelo, President and CEO).

Using the authorisation given by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of 16 December 2016, the Management Board, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, granted 600,000 performance-based shares and 1,155,000 stock options to 15 managers and executives of the Inside Secure group in order to align their interests with those of the shareholders over the long term.

Each performance-based share grantee will become a shareholder of Inside Secure after a period of three years (with an accelerated vesting in case of a change of control of the Company), subject to two conditions: (i) a presence condition, and (ii) a market condition (the percentage of performance-based shares vested in respect of the latter condition ranges from 0% to 100% depending on whether the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares during the 60 trading days prior to 16 December 2019 is below EUR 2 or above EUR 3.5).

Stock options shall vest over three years (with an accelerated vesting in case of a change of control of the Company), it being specified that the exercise of certain options is subject to an additional performance condition. The strike-price is set at EUR 1.91 per share except for U.S. residents grantees for which the strike price is set at EUR 2.22.

The Management Board may, with the prior approval of the Supervisory Board, relieve a given grantee of one or more of the aforementioned conditions for all or part of their performance-based shares and/or options if it considers it to be in the interest of the company.

