NOKIA: Nokia expands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and the US

Nokia expands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and the US

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has filed further complaints alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on December 21.

Across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit, which cover technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Cases have now been filed in:

Regional Court, Dusseldorf, Germany - 8 patents *

Regional Court, Mannheim, Germany - 4 patents *

Regional Court, Munich, Germany - 2 patents *

Market Court, Helsinki, Finland - 3 patents

High Court, London, UK - 3 patents

Court of Turin, Italy - 4 patents

Patent and Market Court, Stockholm, Sweden - 3 patents

Commercial Courts, Barcelona, Spain - 1 patent

District Court, The Hague, Netherlands - 3 patents

High Court, Paris, France - 1 patent

High Court, Hong Kong - 1 patent

Tokyo District Court, Japan - 2 patents

US District Court, Eastern District of Texas - 18 patents *

International Trade Commission, US - 8 patents

As one of the world's leading innovators, and following the acquisition of full ownership of NSN in 2013 and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, Nokia now owns three valuable portfolios of intellectual property. Built on more than EUR 115 billion invested in R&D over the past twenty years, our tens of thousands of patents cover many important technologies used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers and similar devices.

Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products.

Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia, said: "Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today's mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights."



