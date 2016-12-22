

The board of Travis Perkins plc ('the Company') was notified on 22 December 2016 of the purchase on 21 December 2016 by the person named below of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('shares'), under the Travis Perkins Co Investment Scheme, at a price of 14.424205p. As a result of this purchase, such person has the beneficial interest in shares set out below. In addition, the Investment Matching Awards over the number of shares set out below were made to such person on 22 December 2016.



+-----------------+------+----------------+----------+--------+----------------+ | | |Number |Beneficial|% of ISC|Investment | |Name |Status|of Shares |interest | |Matching Award | | | |purchased | | | | +------+----------+------+----------------+----------+--------+----------------+ |Cheryl|Millington|PDMR | 5,163 | 5,163|<0.1 | 9,387| +------+----------+------+----------------+----------+--------+----------------+ The Investment Matching Awards will normally vest on 22 December 2017 subject to satisfactory performance.



The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification of dealing form



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Cheryl Millington | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Position/Status |Chief Digital Officer | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Amendment | | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Travis Perkins plc | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b) |LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each| | |place where transaction have been conducted | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a) | |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |Description of the financial | | | |instrument, | | | | | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | b)|Nature of the transaction |Share Purchase under the Travis Perkins | | | |Co Investment Scheme | +---+--------------------------------+---------------+-------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume (s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +---------------+-------------------------+ | | |£14.424205 |5,163 | +---+--------------------------------+--------------++-----------+-------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +--------------+------------+-------------+ | | | | | | | |-Aggregated volume |£14.424205 | 5,163 |£74,472.17 | | | | | | | | |-Price | | | | +---+--------------------------------+--------------+------------+-------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |21 December 2016 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |XLON | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary 01604 685910



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire



0773960R30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX