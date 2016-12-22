Zurich (ots) -



On December 22, 2016, Grupa Onet-RAS Polska acquired 69 percent of the shares of City-Nav Sp. z o.o., the operator of jakdojade.pl, the leading public transport route planner in Poland. The app, which displays more than 1,000 public transport scheduled trips per minute, has over 3 million monthly users (GA, October 2016).



The founders of jakdojade.pl, Bartosz Burek, Artur Szychta and Mikolaj Grajek, will retain the remaining approx. 30 percent of the shares. They will remain members of the Management Board and are joined by two representatives of Grupa Onet-RAS Polska. The headquarters of the company will remain in Poznan.



Jakdojade is one of the most popular mobile products in Poland. It provides public transport schedules and allows the planning of trips in 26 cities in Poland. It has over 3 million monthly users and 500,000 daily users on Android platform. It displays more than 1000 trips per minute and offers valuable additional information to commuters in Poland.



Jovan Protic, COO Grupa Onet-RAS Polska: "Through jakdojade.pl we are strengthening our position as the leading publisher on mobile devices in Poland even further. We are well on track towards reaching our goal of being on the home screen of every smartphone in the country. Having the Jakdojade app in the portfolio of our network of mobile products will provide attractive opportunities for our advertising clients and position us as the partner of choice for high-impact mobile advertising campaigns."



Bartosz Burek, co-founder of jakdojade.pl: "We are very happy about the investment by Grupa Onet-RAS Polska. This will help us grow faster and offer new exciting features to our customers."



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG



Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE and bundles the activities of both shareholders in Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 160 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3000 employees.



