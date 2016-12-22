Regulatory News:

Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM)1st creator of communities, announces its 2017 financial communication calendar.

25 January 2017:

Q4 2016 revenue

8 March 2017:

2016 annual results

9 March 2017:

2016 annual results meeting (10:00 am)

20 April 2017:

Q1 2017 revenue and non-audited operating profit

20 July 2017:

Q2 2017 revenue

14 September 2017:

2017 half-year results

19 October 2017:

Q3 2017 revenue and non-audited operating profit

25 January 2018:

Q4 2017 revenue

About aufeminin

1st creator of communities, the aufeminin group provides an editorial and community-based offer covering all the most popular topics amongst women: Fashion, Baby, Beauty, Shopping, Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America.

Leader on the desktop market with a global audience of 46,5 million visitors a month, the aufeminin group's presence is growing on the mobile market, with 73 million visitors, and tablet market, with 13 million visitors, and is developing its presence on all other platforms, including video, print and social networks(1)

The aufeminin group, which is 79.3% owned by the Axel Springer group, is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2015, with 370 staff, the Group recorded revenue of €93 million and an EBITDA margin of 25%.

[1] Source: Google Analytics, aufeminin Group without deduplication November 2016

