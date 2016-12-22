sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.12.2016 | 17:56
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Syncona Limited - Directors' dealing

PR Newswire
London, December 22

Syncona Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

22 December 2016

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameJeremy Tigue
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.3115112,154
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange



1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Hames
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.311522,430
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameThomas Henderson
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.3115300,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameNicholas Moss
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.31154,822
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange



Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001


