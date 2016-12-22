Intrepid Aviation announced today the delivery of its first A330-300 to Turkish Airlines. The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 772B-60EP engines and subject to long-term lease with the Istanbul based flag carrier.

"I want to commend our entire team on delivering this 1st A330, it has been a superbly managed effort and demonstrates the capability of Intrepid to successfully execute on large scale, complex aircraft transitions," commented Olaf Sachau, Chief Executive Officer. "Likewise, with Turkish Airlines we add one of the best managed and globally recognized airlines as a new Intrepid customer."

"We are very pleased to hand over this 1st of seven A330-300's that will deliver to the airline over the coming few months," added Doug Winter, Intrepid's President Chief Commercial Officer. "We appreciate the strong relationship we have forged with Turkish Airlines and, as the world's leading operator of A330s, we are confident they will realize exceptional value from our aircraft over many years to come."

ABOUT INTREPID AVIATION

Intrepid Aviation is a privately held commercial aircraft lessor, which owns commercial aircraft leased to airline operators worldwide. Intrepid Aviation focuses primarily on twin-engine widebody and large narrowbody equipment, such as the Airbus A330 A321 and Boeing B777 B787 families of aircraft.

ABOUT INTREPID AVIATION'S SHAREHOLDERS, RESERVOIR CAPITAL CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS

Reservoir Capital Group LLC. was established in 1998 as a privately held investment firm with a flexible, opportunistic investment approach and has approximately $7 billion in assets under management. Centerbridge Partners, LP. is a private investment firm headquartered in New York City with approximately $25 billion in capital under management.

