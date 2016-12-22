SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Last week at the year-end luncheon for the Marin Association of Realtors®, Chris Backer was presented with the Next Generation Award. Backer, who joined Zephyr Real Estate's new Marin office last year, was recently elected to Marin's Board.

The Next Generation Award was created in 2010 to recognize members who are leaders in the industry, who bring fresh ideas, new insights and perspectives, and a proactive attitude. "After eight years in real estate, and a Marin County REALTOR® since 2013, Chris is excited to join MAR's Board of Directors and be a champion for its many causes," commented MAR's CEO Andy Fegley when presenting the award. Past recipients include Mark Machado, also with Zephyr's Marin office.

Backer has an extensive background in the legalities of real estate and is dedicated to providing excellent representation to his clients to create a pleasant and successful buying or selling experience. He can be reached at chris@chrisbacker.com or 415.729.4139.

He is a Bay Area native, and attended U.C. Davis. He enjoys hiking, snowboarding, fly-fishing, golf, and all outdoor activities. A fan of all Bay Area sports teams, the San Francisco Giants are by far his favorite.

"Chris' contributions to this office and the industry go well beyond his sales. Chris has served on Zephyr's steering committee and introduced ideas on a companywide level. He's focused on the best possible client experience and has established himself as a 'go to' agent amongst his peers," commented Erinn Millar, Sales Manager at Zephyr's Greenbrae office. "We're thrilled to see Chris recognized with this award."

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a brand new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/21/11G125806/Images/Chris_Backer_and_Andy_Fegley-780b4e702c958838a33d3924738ee2f4.jpg

Contact:

Melody Foster

Zephyr Real Estate

San Francisco, CA

415.426.3203

Email contact

