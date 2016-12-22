Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announced that management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

Oddo Forum : January 5 6, 2017 Lyon, France

: January 5 6, 2017 Lyon, France Biotech Showcase (concurrent with the J.P. Morgan 35th Healthcare Conference)January 9 to 11, 2017 San Francisco, USA

Biomed Event: January 26, 2017 Paris, France

January 26, 2017 Paris, France Lond Capital Mid Small Cap Forum : February 1 2, 2017 Zurich, Switzerland

: February 1 2, 2017 Zurich, Switzerland Exane BNP Paribas 19th Healthcare Conference: March 13 14, 2017 Paris, France

Next scheduled financial communication

Financial results for 2016 and business update

March 20, 2017 after market close

About Transgene

Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's two lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus for liver cancer. The Company has several other programs, including TG4001, in clinical and preclinical development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005490/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier, +33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

Director Corporate Communications IR

investorrelations@transgene.fr

or

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible Marine Perrier, 44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@citigatedr.co.uk