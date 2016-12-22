Global Wearable Technology for Animals Report 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wearable Technology for Animals 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets, Forecasts" report to their offering.

This report concerns the needs, technology and markets for wearable electronics for animals, from pets to livestock and wild animals.

We include the back-up equipment and systems and devices that are ingested to rest in a stomach of an animal. We also include devices implanted under the skin. There are currently about 300 manufacturers of such things in the world, the highest percentage in China, making very basic product at lowest price, followed by the USA then other countries we identify, the latter including the primary innovators. Over the coming decade, manufacturers will rise to 500 as the value market increases more than 2.5 times. Most of these devices and their systems are used in the USA and Europe followed by Australia where RFID tagging of cattle is mandatory.



RFID ear tags for cows then non-RFID collars on dogs for many purposes are currently the most popular forms of wearable electronics on animals across the world. In 2027, livestock tagging will still be most popular but it will much more often involve diagnostics. Indeed, medical diagnostic tagging of livestock, pets and endangered species will become commonplace.



Medical treatment using electronics and electrics will also be steadily adopted following today's practice on humans with heating, cooling, iontophoretic drug delivery and so on, eventually even in response to the fitted diagnostics. The animals most likely to employ wearable electronics in volume in the next decade are those controlled by humans notably certain livestock, work animals and pets that we identify but conservation of wild species will also increase in number and sophistication.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Scope

1.2. Dramatic emergence

1.3. Two types - different characteristics

1.4. Forecasts 2016-2027

1.5. Animal electronics: needs, market dynamics, types

1.6. Business dynamics

1.7. Lessons from wearable electronics for humans

1.8. News from May 2016 onwards

1.9. Examples of pet wearables in 2016 / 2017

1.10. Rapid consolidation of pet wearables manufacturers



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Challenges and needs

2.2. Methods of traceability

2.3. Legislation driving animal, food and farming RFID

2.4. Eccentricities - 2016 / 2017.



3. RFID TECHNOLOGY, STANDARDS, SUPPLIERS

3.1. Introduction: needs and successes

3.2. Definitions and choices

3.3. RFID technology for animals

3.4. Relevant RFID standards

3.5. Animal RFID: 62 manufacturers profiled



4. OTHER ANIMAL WEARABLE ELECTRONICS

4.1. Two types of application with different characteristics

4.2. Adoption on cows

4.3. The Internet of Pigs is set to fly

4.4. More problems to tackle

4.5. Beyond RFID: examples of 62 products from 49 manufacturers



5. INSIGHTS FROM A VETERINARY SURGEON BY EMMA NAPIER BA MA VETMB (CANTAB)

5.1. Farm Animals

5.2. Horses

5.2.1. Racehorses: injury prevention

5.3. Dogs

5.4. Cats

5.5. Diabetes



6. RFID FOR ANIMALS

6.1. Examples of livestock tagging countries

6.2. Thirty five case studies of RFID for livestock in seventeen countries

6.3. Technical trends



APPENDIX 1: TECHNOLOGIES, EPCGLOBAL, RADIO REGULATIONS



APPENDIX 2: GLOSSARY



Companies Mentioned



- Agri-Tracabilité Québec (ATQ)

- Alberta Agriculture & Tyson Foods

- Asocebú

- B3R Country Meats

- Chitale Dairy

- DEFRA

- Delhi

- Fevex

- Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society

- Hangzhou City

- Iffco-Tokio General Insurance

- JRC

- Ken Habermehl

- Klein Karoo Co-operative

- LSCM

- Levinoff-Colbex

- NAIT

- Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission

- Pandas

- Santa Rita Experimental Farm

- Shanghai Xinnong Feed

- Shenzhen Hong Kong Innovation Circle

- Smithfield Premium Genetics

- Smoerfjord

- Taiwan Government

- Thai Government

- CoreRFID

- US Department of Agriculture

- University of Waterloo



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qlgs7/wearable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716