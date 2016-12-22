Abdominal Surgical Robot Markets to Reach $12 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Use of Robots to Replace Open Surgery - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Abdominal Surgical Robots: Market Shares, Market Strategies and Market Forecasts, 2016 to 2022" to their offering.

The market is poised to achieve significant growth with increasing use of robots to replace open surgery. Visualization of the surgical site is improving, letting surgeons better control the surgical site. The robots are more accurate and steadier than the human open surgery.



The robotic approach to surgery is useful for the treatment of benign and malignant gynecologic as well as urologic and abdominal disease conditions. Challenges still exist on a systems level. Implementation of a robotic program have a long learning curve, resistance by surgeons on the team who are not adept at using the systems, quality of life, and financial challenges based on high capital expense, and organizational challenges.



This is being addressed as more surgeons are trained and gain experience in the market. The world market for abdominal surgical robots is at $2.9 billion in 2016. The Robotic surgery equipment industry revenue is projected to increase to $12.9 billion by 2022. Robotic surgery equipment continues to comprise a fast-growing segment of the medical device industry. Demand for the less invasive procedure is high among patients and doctors. The number of procedures and disposable instruments increases.



Existing open surgery is set to be replaced by robotic-assisted surgery. Young surgeons have steady hands, but even the greatest surgeons have off days and they age. As this happens, the advantages of the robot are evident because the hand is steady every time with the robot.

Companies Mentioned:



AdEchoTech

Auris Robotics

Avra Robotics

Cambridge Medical Robotics

Chinese Surgical Robots

DePuy

Eterne

Fosun Pharma

Freehand

Freehand 2010

Google

IMRIS

Johnson and Johnson

Joins Surgical Robotics

Mazor Robotics

Medrobotics

Medtech SA

Medtronic

Meerecompany

OMNI

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Abdominal Surgical Robot Executive Summary



2. Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Shares and Forecasts



3 Surgical Robots Product Description



4. Abdominal Surgical Robot Technology and Research



5. Surgical Robots Company Description



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqq8v6/abdominal

