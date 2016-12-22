Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market 2016-2026: Will Perovskite Solar Cells be Able to Compete With Silicon Solar Cells Which Dominate the PV Market Now? - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Perovskite Photovoltaics 2016-2026: Technologies, Markets, Players" report to their offering.

The report will also benchmark other photovoltaic technologies including crystalline silicon, GaAs, amorphous silicon, CdTe, CIGS, CZTS, DSSC, OPV and quantum dot PV. Cost analysis is provided for future perovskite solar cells. A 10-year market forecast is given based on different application segments. Possible fabrication methods and material choices are discussed as well.

With so many improvements, perovskite solar cell technology is still in the early stages of commercialization compared with other mature solar technologies as there are a number of concerns remaining such as stability, toxicity of lead in the most popular perovskite materials, scaling-up, etc. Crystalline silicon PV modules have fallen from $76.67/W in 1977 to $0.4-0.5/W with fair efficiency in early 2015.

As one of the top ten science breakthroughs of 2013, perovskite solar cells have shown potential both in the rapid efficiency improvement (from 2.2% in 2006 to the latest record 20.1% in 2014) and in cheap material and manufacturing costs.



Perovskite solar cells have attracted tremendous attention from the likes of DSSC and OPVs with greater potential. Many companies and research institutes that focused on DSSCs and OPVs now transfer attention to perovskites with few research institutes remaining exclusively committed to OPVs and DSSCs.



Perovskite solar cells are a breath of fresh air into the emerging photovoltaic technology landscape. They have amazed with an incredibly fast efficiency improvement, going from just 2% in 2006 to over 20.1% in 2015.



These questions will be answered in this report:



- Will perovskite solar cells be able to compete with silicon solar cells which dominate the PV market now?

- What is the status of the technology?

- What are the potential markets?

- Who is working on it?



The market forecast is provided based on the following applications:



- Smart glass

- BIPV

- Outdoor furniture

- Perovskites in tandem solar cells

- Utility

- Portable devices

- Third world/developing countries for off-grid applications

- Automotive

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Technology Benchmarking Of Different Pv Technologies



3. Cost Analysis



4. Commercial Opportunities And Market Forecast



5. Background Of Perovskite Solar Cells



6. Architecture And Fabrication



7. Material Options



8. Player Profiles



9. Companies Currently Working On Perovskites



10. Companies Working On Other Emerging Pvs



11. Abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



- Alta Devices

- Armor

- Belectric

- CSIRO

- CrayoNano AS

- Crystalsol GmbH

- DisaSolar

- Dyesol

- Eight19 Ltd

- Exeger

- Flexink

- Fraunhofer ISE

- FrontMaterials

- G24 Power Ltd

- Heliatek GmbH

- NanoGram Corp

- National Research Council Canada

- New Energy Technologies Inc

- Oxford Photovoltaics

- Polyera Corporation

- Raynergy Tek Incorporation

- Saule Technologies

- SolarPrint Ltd

- Solaronix

- Sumitomo Chemical and CDT

- Ubiquitous Energy Inc

- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

- Xiamen Weihua Solar Co.,Ltd.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3lstml/perovskite

