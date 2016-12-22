Research and Markets - Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Growth of 6%, 2016-2020 With Oracle, Infor & Sabre as Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global hotel and hospitality management software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2016-2020.

The report, Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased use of mobiles for hotel booking. Customers are ready to adopt and adapt to new technologies. With the increase in mobile bookings, smartphone usage, and dependency on mobile apps, the hoteliers can reduce manual work and enhance the user experience. The use of mobile devices in the hotel industry gives a sense of immediacy and improves the interaction between the guests and hotel owners and staff, thereby meeting the expectations of the customer.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased need to reduce expenses and operational costs. In this competitive market, hotels are constantly trying to cut down their spending on expense processing by automating documentation handoffs. Mostly mid-to-small size hotels are focusing on increasing their revenue by controlling company spending.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is frequent upgrades in technology. The continuous evolution of technology and customer expectations is increasing the need for frequent upgrades in technology. As a result, the hotel owners are reluctant to invest in hotel management software technology. In addition, the owners of the hotel, resorts, and spas invest in technology to stay ahead in the competitive market rather than to align to the hotel's strategic direction. Also, not all hotels derive value from technology investments.

Key vendors:

Oracle

Infor

Protel hotelsoftware

Sabre

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Architecture

Part 07: Market developments

Part 08: Market size and forecast

Part 09: Market segmentation by deployment

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Product life cycle

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Impacts of trends

Part 18: Buying criteria

Part 19: Five forces analysis

Part 20: Vendor landscape

Part 21: Key vendor profiles

Part 22: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tp55lx/global_hotel_and

