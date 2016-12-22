Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2017: By 2027, Tens of Billions of Smart Objects Will be Internet Enabled With IP Addresses - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) 2017-2027" report to their offering.

This unique report on the Internet of Things IoT has over 140 data filled pages including over 150 images. It is intended to assist investors, participants and intending participants in the value chain including developers and academics, interested government officials and users seeking the truth based on new investigation. The focus is on identifying genuine capabilities and needs from a commercial point of view.

The largest potential applications will be multi-sensor so, for many reasons, component count will increase making cost reduction more difficult. We look at expenditure on IoT enabling technology which currently runs to billions of dollars yearly, mainly coming from governments and aspiring suppliers. However, we reveal how most of those reporting these and other IoT figures are puffing their data with things that may never be a part of the IoT scene such as sensor research in general.

Expenditure on buying and installing actual IoT networks is much more modest, contrary to heroic forecasts made by most analysts and manufacturers in the past. The author was disbelieving about the huge projections by others for the last four years and we have been proved right so far. Nevertheless, even our node forecasts have now been reduced in the light of what has happened, though our systems figures have been increased. It adds up to $20 billion in actual networks including nodes in ten years from now and rapid progress after that. See the number and dollar breakdown by application. Learn which players do what.

What are now looking to be the important IoT applications and why? What are the important open source options at node and system level? What has come right lately that will boost IoT and what is still problematic? These and many other questions are answered.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions

2. Introduction

3. Core Microcontroller Unit Mcu Technologies

4. Adjacent Technologies

5. Hardware Players

6. Trends

Companies Mentioned

- Amazon

- Apple

- Arduino/Genuino

- Atmel

- Beagleboard

- Cypress/Spansion

- Digispark

- Google

- Infineon Technologies

- Intel

- Microchip+Atmel

- NXP+Freescale

- Raspberry Pi Foundation

- Renesas Electronics

- ST Microelectronics

- Samsung

- Texas Instruments (TI)

