

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Thursday's session in the red. Concerns over the health of the Italian banking system had investors in a cautious mood and weighed on the shares of most European banks.



The European markets had been mixed in early trade Thursday, but most slipped definitively into the red after the weak opening on Wall Street. Trading activity was rather subdued ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.31 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.04 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.30 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.11 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.02 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.32 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.06 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Boerse fell 0.34 percent after the stock exchange operator announced it is exercising a third and also final call option on shares to increase its stake in Tradegate AG.



Deutsche Bank dropped 1.42 percent and Commerzbank lost 0.72 percent.



ThyssenKrupp weakened by 1.02 percent and Salzgitter fell 1.65 percent.



In Paris, drug-maker Sanofi, which has been in advanced talks to buy Actelion, climbed 1.17 percent.



Actelion soared 4.14 percent in Zurich, after the drug maker officially entered into exclusive negotiations with prospective bidder Johnson & Johnson.



In London, insurance giant Legal & General Group slid 0.01 percent after appointing Jeff Davies as its Group Chief Financial Officer.



Randgold Resources increased 2.57 percent and Fresnillo gained 2.84 percent as gold prices climbed.



Mobile phone maker Nokia sank 4.91 percent in Helsinki after filing a number of lawsuits against Apple for patent infringement.



Troubled bank Monte dei Paschi dropped 6.69 percent in Milan, in choppy trade. The bank is attempting to raise enough capital to avoid nationalization.



Germany's import prices increased for the first time in four years in November, Destatis reported Thursday.



Import prices grew 0.3 percent in November from prior year, which was the first increase since November 2012. Prices had decreased 0.6 percent in October and 1.8 percent in September. On a monthly basis, import prices advanced 0.7 percent in November.



At the same time, export prices gained 0.3 percent annually, following a 0.1 percent drop in October. Month-on-month, export prices climbed 0.5 percent.



The U.K. private sector growth picked up pace in the fourth quarter, the latest growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday. The growth indicator climbed to +17 percent, the highest in a year, when it reached 20 percent in December 2015.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom was marginally better in December, the latest survey from GfK showed on Thursday with an index score of -7. That beat forecasts for -8, which would have been unchanged from the previous month; however, the negative score shows that pessimists continue to outnumber optimists.



Economic activity in the U.S. increased by more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent increase.



Economists had been expecting the report to show a more modest upward revision to the pace of GDP growth to 3.3 percent.



The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims edged up for the latest week, according to government data released on Thursday. The advance took the figure to its highest level since the middle of the year.



The U.S. Labor Department revealed that initial jobless claims rose to 275,000 for the week ended December 17. This was up 21,000 from the previous week's unrevised total of 254,000.



After reporting a sharp jump in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a significant pullback in durable goods orders in the month of November.



The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 4.6 percent in November after surging up by 4.8 percent in October. Economists had expected orders to slump by about 4.4 percent.



Personal income in the U.S. came in nearly flat in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said personal income inched up by less than a tenth of a percent in November after climbing by a revised 0.5 percent in October.



Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending rose by 0.2 percent in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in the previous month. Spending had been expected to increase by 0.3 percent, which would have matched the growth originally reported for October.



A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showing that its index of leading U.S. economic indicators unexpectedly came in flat in the month of November. The Conference Board said its leading economic index came in unchanged in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.2 percent.



