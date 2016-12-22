A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa" of FM Insurance Company Limited (FMI) (United Kingdom). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings of FMI primarily reflect the explicit and implicit support from its parent, Factory Mutual Insurance Company and the wider FM Global Group, in particular reinsurance support and a policy level financial guarantee. FMI also has a history of receiving additional capital from its parent when required, most recently in the form of a GBP 30 million capital injection in 2011. FMI is an important part of the FM Global Group as it serves the group's clients outside of North America, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa. FMI's stand-alone risk-adjusted capitalisation remains excellent.

