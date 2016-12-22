VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Deans Knight Income Corporation (the "Company") announces that Mr. Craig Langdon will be resigning from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company effective as of December 31, 2016. The management and staff of the Company and Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), the Company's investment manager, wishes to thank Mr. Langdon for his leadership, commitment and service to the Company.

Mr. Dillon Cameron, currently a director of the Company and a Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Manager, will serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Patrick Wilson, currently a Partner and Analyst of the Manager, will join the Company's board of directors.

