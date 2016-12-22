St. George, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2016) - Basic Invite, an online stationery company rolled out a whole new line of products to satisfy the growing demands of their clients. Dec 21, Basic Invite introduced 40 unique baptism and christening invitations that can be fully customized online.



The baptism invitations offer unparalleled online customization options with over 150 color options per element. The ability to change the color on each element to one of over 150 colors gives customers the ability to make a card with almost unlimited color options. Customers can also add, remove, and move text boxes to personalize a card to create the exact look they want on their card.



"Over the last 12 months, we have launched over a half dozen new product lines to fit the growing demand of our customers and 2017 will be no different. We want to make sure our clients are able to find a card for all of life's biggest moments," said Basic Invite's CMO Eric Mortensen.



Customers can choose to have their design printed on 5 different premium paper types. Each paper is a minimum of 110lb cardstock to ensure a quality feel no matter which paper is selected.



Real foil designs are also available. With any of Basic Invite's foil designs, customers can pick and choose which elements they would like to have in foiled instantly online. These foil options extend to the text elements on the page, unlike many other stationery companies that do not allow real-time foil customization of text.



Basic Invite will continue to push forward with new product lines in 2017. Upcoming new lines will include the following; birthday, sweet sixteen, quinceanera and business stationery.



About Basic Invite



BasicInvite.com corporate office is located Saint George Utah; Basic Invite offers hundreds of handpicked invitation designs to give customers the perfect starting point for any style or taste. Choose from a full line of customizable wedding sets, graduation announcements, baby stationery, bar and bat mitzvah invitations, baptism invitations, thank you cards, as well as holiday cards.

Media Contact:

Eric Mortensen

dir@basicinvite.com



