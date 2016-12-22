According to the latest study released by Technavio, the global lacrosse equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Lacrosse Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research, "Lacrosse is highly popular in Canada and the US and is becoming a mainstream sport like other major American sports played professionally in high schools and colleges. Its popularity is increasing at a fast rate globally, and organizers hope that the sport will become an international sport and will make its Olympic debut by 2024."

The report categorizes the global lacrosse equipment market into four major product segments. They are:

Lacrosse protective gear

Lacrosse sticks

Lacrosse balls

Lacrosse accessories

Global lacrosse protective gear market

To play lacrosse, a complete set of protective equipment is required. Lacrosse equipment includes gloves, arm pads, shoulder pads, helmet, and a stick. Pads differ in size and offer protection from player to player based on position, ability, comfort, and preference. For example, many attack players wear large and more protective pads to protect themselves from defensemen and checks thrown at them, while defenders typically wear small and less protective pads due to their reduced possibility of being checked.

Goalkeepers have the option to skip arm pads entirely, since they are in the goal throughout the duration of the game. In addition, skipping the use of arm pads maximizes the flexibility of goalkeepers as there is no fabric or pad that will hinder them. Goalkeepers usually wear protective chest pads to cover the stomach and chest and wear a plastic neck guard that connects to the chin of the helmet. This helps protect them from shots hitting their neck or windpipe. In addition, male goalkeepers are required to wear a protective cup.

Global lacrosse sticks market

A lacrosse stick has two parts, consisting of the head of the stick and a shaft. Heads and shafts are available in many varieties and types. For instance, heads of the sticks are available for different positions and different playing style. An attacker may desire a narrower head to maintain greater control over the ball. A defenseman may want a flatter and wider head to scoop up ground balls more easily. There are different shafts that can be used based on position and preference. An attacker may prefer a lighter shaft to move faster while cradling the ball and passing it to the shooter. A defenseman may want a stronger, heavier, and more durable shaft for the checks that they throw on the attacker.

Global lacrosse balls market

A lacrosse ball, is typically a rubber ball, usually white in color, however, the balls are available in different colors. Some of the popular vendors of lacrosse balls include Champion Sports, ECD, and Warrior Sports. It is advised to play with official lacrosse balls as unofficial balls tend to affect the quality of practice. Branded products, typically from established players such as Champion Sports, are preferred in the professional game. These products are NFHS certified and meet National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) specifications.

Global lacrosse accessories market

Players prefer lacrosse accessories from established vendors such as Warrior Sports, STX, and ECD. The demand for lacrosse accessories, coupled with its other equipment, is on the rise due to the increased participation rate in lacrosse. Accessories and other equipment are usually sold through store-based retailing.

"Lacrosse is versatile in nature, which enables its players to practice speed, coordination, team spirit, reaction, and precision, thus making it the ideal sport for recreational and fitness training", says Brijesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

East Coast Dyes (ECD)

Nike

StringKing

Under Armour

Warrior Sports

