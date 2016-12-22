22 December 2016

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that, today it purchased 25,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 3827.026p The highest price paid per share was 3866.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 3763.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0268% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 36,415,142 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 93,218,541. Rightmove holds 2,271,725 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

