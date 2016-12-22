Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cinema Industry Research Russia" report to their offering.
Formerly a poster child of the international film business, Russia's cinema market has been stalled by the diplomatic and economic situation of the country which, among other effects, has led to a slowdown in mall construction and cinema investment.
As the prospect is raised of a warmer relationship between Russia and the United States, this report offers comprehensive data relating to the market and the main players in it, together with five year forecasts of key metrics, supporting business planning for exhibitors, distributors, equipment and other suppliers, and investors in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Films
2. Distribution
3. Cinemas
4. Companies
Cinema Park
Formula Kino
Karo Film
5. Forecasts
List of Tables
Russian Cinema Market 2010-2015
Top 20 Films 2015
New Releases 2012-2015
Leading Distributors 2014-2015
Cinema Sites and Screens 2015
Companies
Leading Exhibitors 2013-2015
Forecasts
Russia Forecasts 2015-2020
