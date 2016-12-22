Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cinema Industry Research Russia" report to their offering.

Formerly a poster child of the international film business, Russia's cinema market has been stalled by the diplomatic and economic situation of the country which, among other effects, has led to a slowdown in mall construction and cinema investment.

As the prospect is raised of a warmer relationship between Russia and the United States, this report offers comprehensive data relating to the market and the main players in it, together with five year forecasts of key metrics, supporting business planning for exhibitors, distributors, equipment and other suppliers, and investors in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Films

2. Distribution

3. Cinemas

4. Companies

Cinema Park

Formula Kino

Karo Film

5. Forecasts

List of Tables

Russian Cinema Market 2010-2015

Top 20 Films 2015

New Releases 2012-2015

Leading Distributors 2014-2015

Cinema Sites and Screens 2015

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2013-2015

Forecasts

Russia Forecasts 2015-2020

