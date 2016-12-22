According to the latest study released by Technavio, the global mobile wallet marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005177/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mobile wallet market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Mobile Wallet Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55191

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The research analysis categorizes the global mobile wallet market into five major application segments. They are:

Retail stores

Vending machines

Transportation

Restaurants

Grocery stores

Global mobile wallet market by retail stores

The application of mobile wallets in retail stores increased rapidly in 2015-2016 as they reduce the operational costs for retailers and increase their revenue. The processing fee for transacting via mobile wallets is much lower than card-based transactions. In addition, mobile wallets used in retail stores offer customers with benefits such as coupons and loyalty points. They allow vendors to easily track and analyze consumer data. Retailers use this information to understand consumers' demands and give consumers a better shopping experience.

Mobile wallets act as a bridge between the online and physical world. It helps users to improve their purchase decision-making process by giving them an opportunity to compare various products and read reviews simultaneously. It allows retailers to change their offerings based on a customer's location, loyalty, purchase history, transactions, and preferences.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for internet and e-commerceresearch, "An effective mobile wallet strategy, which includes in-app mobile purchases as well as in-store purchases, is critical for businesses across different categories as it enables consumers to modify their mobile wallet properties according to the retail stores they visit."

Global mobile wallet market by vending machines

Modern vending machines enable easy contactless and card-based paymentsvia mobile wallets, which is a major factor driving the growth of the market. In 2015, nearly 500,000 vending machines in the Americas used cashless technology for payments. One of the benefits of using mobile wallets in vending machines is vendors bundle purchases with various offers. This is increasing the adoption of mobile wallets among consumers.

Global mobile wallet market by transportation

Mobile service providers worldwide are focusing on using advanced technologies such as mobile wallets to make the payment for transportation more user-friendly and efficient. In 2015, Gemalto, a mobile network provider in Spain, partnered with the Madrid transportation system to provide travelers with the option of contactless payments through NFC-enabled smartphones. Similarly, HopOn, a mobile ticketing app for public transportation allows travelers to buy tickets directly using the mobile app.

Global mobile wallet market by restaurants

The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 35.50% during the forecast period. An increasing number of people visiting restaurants prefer to pay using mobile wallets as it eliminates the need to carry physical wallets and cash, enabling hassle-free payments. Paying via mobile wallets helps users to track their spending history and helps vendors understand customers' buying behavior. In addition, mobile wallets in partnership with restaurants and hotels provide discount coupons and offers to customers that make payments via mobile wallets.

Global mobile wallet market by grocery stores

The global mobile wallet market by grocery stores is expected to grow at a very impressive CAGR of more than 46% during the forecast period. In 2015, in India, Aditya Birla Group's food and grocery retail arm partnered with Paytm to allow shoppers to pay bills using the Paytm mobile wallet.

"The percentage of population carrying physical money or cards has reduced with the increase in adoption of mobile wallets and rise in number of NFC mobile transactions. This has encouraged retailers to partner with mobile wallet providers," says Ujjwal

Some of the vendors highlighted by Technavio's media and entertainment market research analysts in this report are:

Alibaba Group

Apple

Citrus Payment Solutions

Google

MasterCard

Browse Related Reports:

Global E-commerce Payment Market 2016-2020

Global Mobile Coupons Market 2016-2020

Global Mobile Payment Security Software Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like media and entertainment servicespublishing and advertising, andgaming. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005177/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com