sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

91,94 Euro		-0,816
-0,88 %
WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,37
92,28
22.12.
91,46
92,29
22.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GECINA SA
GECINA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GECINA SA127,73+0,67 %
MOODYS CORPORATION91,94-0,88 %