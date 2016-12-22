Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2016) - True Leaf Medicine International, (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', supplies the $105 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Europe, Canada, and the United States. Luxembourg-based, True Leaf Pet Europe LLC, has completed an agreement with Pro Pet Koller, the top German supplier of premium pet food, to distribute and sell True Leaf Pet products in Germany and Austria.

Founded in 1993, family run Pro Pet supplies a total of 1,700 stores directly and through its wholesale network.

Pro Pet's Michael Koller stated: "True Hemp is a truly innovative treat that we can offer to our customers in Germany and Austria. This range of hemp-based treats for dogs meets the real needs of the consumer and will help our retail customers be a force in the burgeoning market for functional treats. Hemp brings real benefits for pets and we are excited by the opportunity."

Hemp is coming into its own as health-conscious consumers worldwide recognize the benefits of the plant. The crushed hemp seeds yield an emerald-green oil that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, stearidonic acid (SDA) and a rare plant source of gamma linolenic acid (GLA) - all seen to have potential anti-inflammatory properties. Ground hemp seeds yield one of nature's highest sources of highly digestible, gluten-free protein and fiber, both essential to a healthy diet.

Darcy Bomford, CEO stated, "Pro Pet represents an important step in the building of our distributor network in Europe. We now have good coverage of two of the biggest markets in Europe with Pet's Corner in the United Kingdom and now Pro Pet in Germany and Austria. As well, we are in discussion with other great partners and expect to launch in other European countries in 2017. What really sets our products apart from the crowd are not only the ground hemp seed and hemp leaf inclusions, but the other ingredients we infuse into the formulations to address specific functions. These include New Zealand green-lipped mussel and turmeric root for hip and joint function, DHA and pomegranate for health support and L-theanine, chamomile and lemon balm for a calming function."

True Leaf Medicine International, has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently awaiting security clearance and 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

