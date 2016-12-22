MILAN, ITALY--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - TXT Retail, the innovative provider of end-to-end Merchandise Lifecycle Management solutions for retail, will host an Exhibitor Insights session at NRF 2017, the retail 'Big Show' on January 15-17 in New York.

The session 'Building a Global Merchandising Organization Across 100 Countries' will be held on Monday, January 16th at 3pm and will feature the participation of TXT Retail experts, together with TXT customer Pandora, the jewelry manufacturer and retailer, known worldwide for its customizable bracelets, designer rings and necklaces.

On stage:

Robbie Cleijsen, Head of Merchandise Applications, Global IT, Pandora

Peter Charness, SVP North America, Global Chief Marketing Officer, TXT Retail

The session will discuss how Pandora successfully navigated the challenges of a global project to revamp its merchandise systems and processes while in a period of rapid growth and extreme change. Robbie Cleijsen will describe how they introduced a merchandising mindset and integrated the expertise of central and local teams to establish common practices and a single planning process across functions and geographies, based on TXT Retail technology.

Peter Charness will also provide a quick review of some of the new practices in Assortment Management, adopted by leading Retailers as part of transformational projects that support their ability to attract and service customers anyway and anywhere they want to shop.

"Pandora is at the forefront in planning and we are glad to assist their journey as they build a global merchandising organization," commented Peter Charness. "The TXT Retail solution allows our customers to be better and faster at the processes that make the difference: not only as it incorporates the sector best practices, becoming a clear reference for companies redesigning their processes, but its flexibility allows accommodating the peculiarities of each organization and their teams accelerating deployment and pace of adoption. This is key to tier-1 organizations and large scale projects such as Pandora's."

Visit TXT Retail at booth #2771 and request your one-to-one meeting.

About TXT Retail

TXT Retail is the first mover and leading provider of End-to-End Merchandise Lifecycle Management solutions for the Luxury, Fashion and Specialty Retail sectors. The TXT Retail solution is based on a flexible platform, is easy to use and to adopt and encompasses the full spectrum of activities in planning, designing, buying, distributing and delivering assortments through every stage of their lifecycle. TXT Retail projects leverage the TXT AgileFit processes, best practices and reference applications, thus ensuring high quality and fast benefit generation. TXT Retail counts on more than 300 retail specialists and serves more than 300 customers worldwide, including leading global players such as adidas, Arcadia Group, Auchan, Bata, Build-a-Bear, Camper, Carphone Warehouse, Desigual, DFS, Dior, Furla, Geox, Guess, Ecco, Lacoste, Levi Strauss & Co., Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Monoprix, Miroglio, Moncler, Orsay, Pandora, Safilo, Sephora, Sonae, Starboard Cruise Services, Takko, Tesco, Tod's, Urban Outfitters.

TXT Retail Global Headquarters are in Milan, Italy with offices in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. TXT Retail collaborates with selected specialized partners worldwide.

TXT Retail is part of TXT e-solutions, a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (TXT.MI)

www.txtretail.com

Press Contact:

Patrizia Calvia

Product Marketing Manager

patrizia.calvia@txtgroup.com