CAS announces highly anticipated early access of its revolutionary new solution, SciFinder-n, to select organizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, unveiled SciFindernearly access to key customers in November. A powerful new workflow solution with humanly-curated content at its foundation, SciFindern delivers immediately actionable results at every step of the research process.

SciFindern is the first research solution to incorporate CAS's latest innovation to help researchers get to the science they need faster than ever. This innovation breaks new ground in the information industry by analyzing the user's query against millions of data elements to present the most appropriate answers among document, reaction and substance search results. CAS answer relevancy capabilities have been developed by CAS chemists and technologists who best understand scientific researchers' information needs, as well as the complex content data relationships throughout the realm of CAS's scientific information collection. The culmination of years of controlled studies by these CAS experts of scientists' approaches to information retrieval and desired answers, using leading-edge technologies and algorithm evolution, now ensures the most relevant answers for a question asked to SciFindern are presented first to the scientist for immediate evaluation.

Additionally, SciFindern will provide integrated access to the most extensive collection of content thanks to new, authoritative information added by CAS scientists, and a new approach to processing the data. "CAS developed an entirely new and novel content model from the ground up that enables users to derive new insights from the data that were never before possible," said Dr. Matthew J. Toussant, senior vice president of product and content operations, CAS. "This evolves chemical information beyond the traditional boundaries of databases into an entirely new realm of discovery."

The SciFindern interface was designed based on input received during thousands of hours of customer user research and testing. This was critical to ensure the solution will work the way researchers think and act, ensuring it saves valuable research time and effort, which ultimately drives faster, more accurate results. Researchers testing SciFindern have already shared positive feedback, including:

"This gives me all the information I could possibly want."

"Perfect. It's exactly what I'd want to see."

"I almost feel guilty. I should have to work more to get information."

"This is really incredible and makes my job too easy."

Pre-release access begins with select researchers from prestigious commercial and academic organizations in North America and will be extended with exclusive rollout globally.

"We're thrilled to put SciFindern into the hands of some of the most innovative and globally-relevant organizations for their use, as well as for their input and guidance," said Toussant. "More information on SciFindern will be available in early 2017; visit the CAS website to stay up to date on the latest developments."

