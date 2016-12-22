According to the latest study released by Technavio, the global mushroom marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Mushroom Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "The rise in the consumption of mushrooms in commercial restaurants, cafeteria, hotels, and supermarkets is expected to play a vital role in shaping the mushroom market globally, along with the shift in consumer preference for vegan food. Mushrooms are gathering attention for their numerous health benefits."

The research analysis segments the global mushroom marketinto four major categories. They are:

Button mushroom

Shiitake mushroom

Oyster mushroom

Other mushroom

Global button mushroom market

Button mushrooms are also referred to as white button mushrooms. They are available throughout the year and are used in casseroles, soups, and salads. Button mushrooms are a rich source of Vitamin Dand they are also rich in potassium mineral and help in fighting prostate cancer. They also balance estrogen production in the body.

Fresh button mushrooms can be added to vegetable dishes in restaurants as an extra serving. Button mushrooms are small, which make them ideal for skewers and stews. In addition, they take on the flavors of other ingredients. For instance, they pair well with cheese, meat, herbs, and cream-based sauces. In addition, growers find the compact size of button mushrooms easy to pick, pack, and ship.

Global shiitake mushroom market

Shiitake mushrooms are the most cultivated mushrooms in the world. They are popular in Asia, and are well-known for their smoky flavor and rich texture. Shiitake mushrooms can prevent cardiovascular diseases, destroy cancer cells, and infections and are a source of Vitamin B. These mushrooms have antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial properties and help in reducing inflammation and controlling blood sugar. Shiitake is a unique plant as it contains all the eight essential amino acids and linoleic acid, an essential fatty acid. The consumption of shiitake mushrooms also protects DNA from oxidative damage. Owing to the flavor and health benefits of these mushrooms, restaurants across the world serve shiitake mushroom dishes.

Global oyster mushroom market

Oyster mushrooms are white or greyish in color, and they have taste and smell similar to oysters. These mushrooms are firm in texture and are grown on dead wood. Oyster mushrooms grow in layers, stacking upon each other. Oyster mushrooms are not only low in sodium and calories, they are also gluten-free and cholesterol-free.

In addition, these mushrooms are high in iron, fiber, and protein. In fact, the iron content in these mushrooms is greater in comparison to meat. Oyster mushrooms are easy to cultivate, have medicinal benefits, and are paired well with white meat and seafood. The meaty texture of oyster mushrooms blends well in frying and braising.

"Farmers across the globe have accepted mushroom cultivation as one of the most profitable businesses. This is mainly because the land use for mushroom cultivation is minimal. Mushrooms can be grown in small areas or woodlands, polytunnels, and lawns," says Manjunath

Global other mushroom market

The other fresh mushrooms mainly include Portobello and Enoki. Portobello mushrooms have a unique texture and taste. They have large, tan brown caps with white stems. Portobello mushrooms are low in calories and are fat-free. In addition, they are rich in niacin, copper, and selenium. They can be added in casseroles, salad, omelets, soups, and stir fries.

Enoki mushrooms are also known as bean sprout mushrooms. They grow in clusters and resemble bean sprouts but are larger in size. They have ultra-small caps, a creamy white color, and long slender stems. They have a mild flavor. The nutritional values of these mushrooms are high because of potent antioxidant compounds and their beneficial phytochemicals. Enoki mushrooms contain a substantial amount of soluble fiber, which is effective in reducing high cholesterol.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's food and beverage market research analysts in this report are:

The Mushroom Company

Monaghan Mushrooms

Hughes Mushroom

Bonduelle

Okechamp

